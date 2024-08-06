Do the Denver Broncos have something up their sleeves at safety?
The Denver Broncos shockingly cut safety Caden Sterns earlier this week. Does the team have something up their sleeves at this position? Denver released their first unofficial depth chart of the 2024 NFL Season, and the top four players at the position are Brandon Jones, PJ Locke III, JL Skinner, and Devon Key.
It's definitely a weaker unit, and since the Broncos have not made a signing yet to bring in another player at the position, you have to wonder if the team has something up their sleeves. They cut long-time safety Justin Simmons earlier this offseason after over 100 regular season games with the team. Justin Simmons is somehow still on the market, so many have speculated that the Broncos could bring Simmons back.
And even though a ton of safeties have already signed with teams, there are still some notable players left on the market. Besides Simmons, Jayron Kearse is on the market. My broader point here is that it is a huge shock that Denver parted with a young player in Sterns who has shown some flashes. They may be worried about his health and could also think that he's simply not fitting into the culture.
But with just how many secondary woes the Broncos had in 2023, they have to have something up their sleeves, right?
I just don't know what to think of this unit, and you can surely rule out a trade, as it just would not be a good use of resources if the Broncos traded draft picks for a safety. Perhaps they are currently negotiating with Justin Simmons on a deal to bring him back? Maybe they are negotiating with someone else?
If the team does not make a move at safety and instead relies on the current players they have in the secondary, more pressure could be on the shoulders of the cornerback room, who has two studs in Patrick Surtain II and Ja'Quan McMillian, but have some questions at the second outside starting QB spot.
I suppose in the coming weeks, there will be some more clarity with the entire secondary, but with the recent moves, it makes me think that something is up the sleeves' of the Denver Broncos.