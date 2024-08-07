3 Broncos who have been virtually nonexistent at training camp
The Denver Broncos are just days away from their first preseason game and are nearly two weeks into training camp. For the most part, everything has been going quite well for this young roster led by head coach Sean Payton. The Broncos' quarterback competition is unfolding as many expected with rookie quarterback Bo Nix stringing together a number of really good practices, putting himself in position to potentially start Week 1 against the Seahawks.
But not everyone has shown up as anticipated so far at training camp. There are still some major questions regarding a few specific players that may not get answered until these guys get out on the field for preseason games.
Which players have been virtually nonexistent so far for the Broncos at training camp?
1. Brandon Jones, safety
After missing time during OTAs due to injury, projected starting safety Brandon Jones has now missed significant time at training camp with a hamstring injury. The Broncos may be expecting him back with plenty of time left in the preseason, but Jones's absence so far this offseason has raised a tremendous concern over the safety position overall.
Jones was the Broncos' top priority in NFL free agency and we simply haven't gotten the chance to see or hear anything from him. At this point, a lot of people in Broncos Country are questioning the decision to let Justin Simmons go in free agency given the amount of turnover at safety.
The only positive from Jones being out is that players like JL Skinner have been able to get some first-team reps throughout camp.
2. Nik Bonitto, EDGE
Injuries are an unfortunate reality of the NFL, but the timing for Nik Bonitto to be missing a bunch of time at training camp due to a back injury is not convenient at all.
The Broncos are planning on Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper being their top two guys off the edge this coming season, but Bonitto is a big part of the rotation. Having him out there healthy at camp wouldn't just be a luxury for the EDGE group, but more of a necessity.
As with any injury, Bonitto missing time has paved the way for rookie third-round pick Jonah Elliss to get some additional reps. The Broncos still need Bonitto to get back on the field as soon as possible. He had 8.0 sacks and 20 total QB hits last year for the Broncos and was one of their top breakout players.
3. Jalen Virgil, wide receiver
Jalen Virgil is coming back from a major injury suffered last preseason, so we've got to cut him some slack here, but the pressure is on for him to have a big preseason.
Virgil has made a couple of splash plays at training camp, but there is going to be stiff competition for the 5th and 6th spots on the roster at receiver. And with the presence of Troy Franklin on the roster, it's likely just one spot up for grabs. Players like Devaughn Vele have made an impression early on at camp, but Virgil should have a great chance in the preseason to showcase his speed and kickoff return abilities.
He may have had a quiet camp, but things could soon ramp up for him.