3 unexpected Broncos players who could become huge factors in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos could emerge as one of the NFL's breakout teams in the 2024 season, and these three players could become huge factors in that happening.
Denver is set-up to be a surprise team in the 2024 NFL Season. They added the necessary veteran talent and have a rookie QB who fits the offense like a glove. The 2024 Denver Broncos could just be the 2023 Houston Texans if all goes well.
The team is far from being complete and still a ways away from being a Super Bowl contender, but they do have a few unexpected players who could become huge factors in the 2024 NFL Season.
3 unexpected Broncos players who could become huge factors in the 2024 season
Josh Reynolds, WR
Josh Reynolds was an under the radar signing for the Denver Broncos late in free agency. He's the true definition of a quality veteran player and is going to raise the floor of the Broncos WR room. The neat thing here is that Reynolds did not sign to catch a ton of passes and have a huge role in the passing game. What Reynolds brings to the table is being a very willing blocker and someone who is a complimentary piece of the offense.
He's played in 107 regular season games and per 17-game season, has averaged 35 receptions for 466 yards and three touchdowns. That's who he is. Reynolds will step into the offense, catch about two passes a game, make a clutch play here and there and will leave his mark as a blocker.
Across the last two seasons, both of which have been with the Detroit Lions, Reynolds has caught 43 of his 67 targets, so he's a reliable pass-catcher. Hs catch rate since 2022 of 63.4% is going to come in handy for the Denver Broncos in 2024. The last valuable thing that Reynolds has is how many quality teams he's been on. He's been on teams that have constantly been right in the middle of playoff hunts, so he's got the desired experience when the Broncos start to get late in the season.