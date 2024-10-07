Bo Nix had hilarious response to heated exchange with Sean Payton
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was named a captain of this team for a reason, and we might have seen a bit of a glimpse into that on Sunday afternoon against the Raiders. The Broncos improved to 3-2 on the year, beating the Raiders for the first time since 2019 (when they were still the Oakland Raiders) and Nix becoming the first rookie QB in franchise history to have a three-game winning streak.
It was an exciting day overall, but when you're in the heat of battle on the field, it can get intense. There was a situation at one point in the game where a Broncos play call got flipped, and Nix took issue with head coach Sean Payton taking issue on the sideline. And he let it be known.
Bo Nix gets fired up with Sean Payton in Broncos big win over Raiders
You can see Nix and even quarterbacks coach Davis Webb getting hot on the sideline as well as Sean Payton. It's tough when you're in the heat of the moment like that to stay cool, calm, and collected as we've come to know Nix. We know Payton has had his share of sideline spats in the past, including last year with Russell Wilson in a game against the Houston Texans.
Albeit, that was a very different issue.
Nonetheless, "winning cures all", as they say, and although I'm sure they've had and will have conversations about the communication on the sideline, it was hilarious to hear what Bo Nix had to say after the game regarding the heated exchange.
"“He turned and looked at me and said, ‘I love you,’ and I turned to him and said, ‘I love you back.’” "- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)
Payton did acknowledge after the game that sometimes that kind of heated exchange on the sideline is his "love language" and that he loves Nix to death. And there's no doubt about that. Nix is Payton's hand-picked franchise quarterback. He's the guy Sean Payton chose after getting permission from the ownership group in Denver to cut Russell Wilson with $85 million in dead money and nearly $38 million still owed overall.
There's no question that Nix and Payton are attached at the hip, and frankly, this kind of a situation can really pay dividends in the long term. If you can have healthy conflict resolution after something like this, you can really learn a lot about a person and start to feed off of each other's chemistry. The more Payton and Nix work together, the more we're going to see a flow in this Denver Broncos' offense.
Aside from the horrendous conditions against the Jets, we've really started to see strides made over the last three weeks and even if you want to go back to the second half against the Steelers as well.
Nix has played well, and having a game in which he accounted for three touchdowns and no turnovers? Well, that guy is definitely going to have the latitude on the sideline to yell back at the head coach every once in a while.