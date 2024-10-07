Bo Nix getting in Sean Payton's face is exactly what the Broncos need
The Denver Broncos blew out the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, and rookie QB Bo Nix was seen being incredibly animated toward Sean Payton. Drew Brees had recently spoken about being demanding of Payton as Payton is demanding of his quarterbacks. Well, in the team's blowout win over the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, the rookie QB was seen really getting in the face of Payton.
You really love to see this from the rookie QB. Bo Nix had thrown what would have been the dagger to Troy Franklin. It was a perfectly placed deep ball that Troy Franklin simply did not catch. He should have.
Denver proceeded to punt the ball away, and that decision seemed to make Bo Nix a bit animated, but frankly, this is just excellent stuff from Nix, who had his best game as a pro in Week 5. And funnily enough, after this sequence, the Broncos broke in open even more and led by as much as 24 points. The Raiders scored a garbage-time touchdown and a two-point conversion, but this game was out of reach.
Seeing Bo Nix have this much passion on the sideline is just great. This is the type of moxie you want to see from the player, and I guarantee you that Sean Payton feels the same way. Payton is known for being a very demanding coach, and it seems like Nix was being just as demanding to Payton.
Nix does come from a football background through and through. His father is a football coach and played QB at Auburn, so this fire that we saw on the sideline has likely been there for Nix's entire career. It was nice to see Bo Nix and the offense finally put something together. On the day, Nix totaled three touchdowns, which gives him the first three touchdown game of his career.
Bo Nix went 19/26 for 206 yards and two touchdowns. He ran for nine yards and scored a rushing TD from the one-yard line. This is now three games in a row where Bo Nix has not thrown an interception, which is a huge plus. He was sacked numerous times today, but it's clear that the negative plays did not impact the Broncos all that much when it mattered most.
Nix had a 117.2 passer rating in Week 5, which is easily the best of his career. Can the Denver Broncos win their fourth game in a row in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers?