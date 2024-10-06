Bo Nix makes Broncos history in blowout Week 5 win vs. Raiders
It's still very early in the season, but it's awesome to see Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix already making some significant history as the team's starting quarterback. Nix opened up the season as the first rookie quarterback to start in Week 1 since John Elway, and now he's done something that not even John Elway managed to do during his rookie year back in 1983.
For the first time in Denver Broncos history, a rookie quarterback has won three straight starts in his first season.
Nix and the Broncos stormed back after an early (and ugly) 10-0 deficit against the Las Vegas Raiders, and the offense continued some of the familiar struggles we had seen throughout the early portion of the season as well as last week in the elements against the Jets.
But then, something really started to click.
Bo Nix plays best game as a a pro as Broncos dominate Raiders
Nix was sensational against the Raiders, especially in the second half where he was totally locked in. And one of the best throws he made all day was unfortunately dropped in the end zone for a touchdown by his former college teammate Troy Franklin.
Nix completed 19-of-27 pass attempts for 207 yards and two touchdowns along with the aforementioned rushing touchdown.
And how about this one?
Nix is also just the second Denver Broncos rookie quarterback to have two touchdown passes as well as a rushing touchdown in the same game. Tim Tebow did that back in his rookie season in 2011.
So, the Denver Broncos not only improved to 3-2 on the season, but they snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Las Vegas Raiders. As a matter of fact, it was the first time since 2019 that the Broncos have even beaten the Raiders, and they weren't even the Las Vegas Raiders at the time. They were still the Oakland Raiders.
It's tough not to be impressed with what we saw from Nix in this game against the Raiders, especially the way he had this team moving the ball in the second half. Nix was making throws to every level of the field, he was making plays with his legs, and he didn't make any mistakes with the football.
There was an interesting turning point in this game in which Nix was etremely fired up on the sideline, in a heated conversation with Sean Payton. He allegedly went on for a few minutes, being vocal with not only Payton but the wide receivers on the sideline as well. There was a play as the Broncos were trying to go up-tempo where center Luke Wattenberg seemed to think that Nix was under center, and he snapped it to nobody.
The next play, Nix fired a perfect pass to Troy Franklin that fell incomplete in the end zone.
At that point, Nix was fired up and he didn't really miss the rest of the game. This was a huge sign of life from the Denver Broncos' offense, which put up 27 of the team's 34 points on the afternoon. The Broncos have won three straight and Nix has taken some nice strides over the last three games.