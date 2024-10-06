Sean Payton and Bo Nix get into heated exchange on Broncos' sideline
The Denver Broncos are hoping to end their eight-game losing streak to the Las Vegas Raiders as the two square off in Week 5. Despite leading the Raiders by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, there was a potentially concerning moment on the sidelines involving head coach Sean Payton and rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
The two were seen clearly in a heated discussion following a Broncos punt. See the exchange below courtesy of Ari Meirov's post on X.
To those watching the game, it might seem odd that these two are screaming at each other considering they were up by 10 at the time. Yes, they punted the football away but considering this offense's performance in recent weeks, 20 points is a huge improvement.
Clearly Payton or Nix didn't like something that happened on the play and one of them let the other hear it and then, well, we all know how arguments work. On the broadcast, it's noted how Payton is going to ask things of his quarterback and Nix needs to learn how to handle that criticism a little more.
Assuming the Broncos hold on and win this game, we'll likely hear from both Payton and Nix about the discussion following the game and it wouldn't be surprising if they say it was a non-issue. Quarterbacks and head coaches disagree a lot and it's hopefully not anything groundbreaking here or something that could fracture the offense moving forward.
As former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz said, this doesn't need to be made into a big deal. "He’s clearly not pissed at Payton. He’s just upset about something. But who cares. Players care. They get emotional. You’re allowed to yell a bit."
If the Broncos do hold on to win this game, they'll move to 3-2. It's been a great start for the defense and if the offense can catch up, which they looked to have done against the Raiders, maybe this team can be a playoff contender.