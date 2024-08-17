Bo Nix could do the unthinkable while also joining elite tier of QBs in 2024
By Kaden Staab
Bo Nix has the chance to not only end the Denver Broncos' playoff drought but also be the guy to lead them to their first playoff win since the 2015 season where they won the Super Bowl. His pre-season debut against the Colts was the living proof of the possibility.
Nix lit up the Colts' defense on multiple drives that all led to scores. He's commanded attention in camp with stellar throws and drive-extending scrambles for first downs. Veterans like Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick have acknowledged his maturity and control of the huddle. These are all positive examples of why Nix has all the tools to do the unthinkable as stated before.
Sean Payton has echoed some of his players' comments by stating that Nix's decision-making is above his expected level of play. Being able to protect the ball while avoiding drive-killing sacks has been a thorn in the Bronco's side for the last couple of years. Drew Lock and Russell Wilson had issues turning the ball over in crucial situations that would ultimately set the Broncos too far back to rally. If Nix can keep the ball in the hands of his offense, the possibilities are endless for what Coach Payton can craft up on game day.
Asking a rookie quarterback to not only lead his team to the playoffs but also win a game isn't something that happens every year. The two most recent were Brock Purdy on what might have been one of the most talented and complete rosters in NFL history and then last year when CJ Stroud took the world by storm while leading the Texans from the lottery selection to win a playoff game a year later. It's beyond difficult but when you watch Nix and Payton cook up multiple scoring drives against a team like the Colts, backups or not, have a well-rounded defense, it inspires confidence that Nix can continue the recent trend and be the rookie to set the world ablaze.
With all that said, asking Bo Nix to carry this Broncos team into the playoffs while also winning a game once there will be no easy task. Their schedule is rough and the AFC continues to be a gauntlet on its own. The Broncos lack an explosive every-down playmaker at this time while also having some holes in the defense that will cause some problems at times. Although, that's what separates the good quarterbacks from the great. Battling through adversity while still winning games when situations go off-course is what Payton will need from Nix if they want to make a serious run during the season.
As we head into the second weekend of the pre-season, Nix will be getting his first-ever start in the National Football League. Looking to widen the gap in this quarterback race with Stidham and Wilson, Nix will need to continue his impressive play from last week against the Colts where he led four scoring drives. Not only did he do this without turning the ball over but also eclipsed 125 passing yards on only 15 completions for a 71.4 completion rate. In today's game, that will more than work.