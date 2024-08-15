Sean Payton revealed Broncos QBs coach was shockingly offered to play in 2023
By Jordan Lopez
In the midst of Denver Broncos training camp, Up and Adams, with host Kay Adams, stopped in her training camp tour and showed up in the Mile High to talk to Sean Payton about how things were going.
During her interview with the head coach, Payton casually dropped news that was pretty significant about QB coach Davis Webb.
Despite going unnoticed (due to how great the interview was), it started to trend a bit once I posted what was said and how shocking it was.
Payton said that Webb received an email last year about playing quarterback while being the QB coach. Webb had recently stopped playing in 2022 when he was with the New York Giants under Brian Daboll.
"Davis Webb is doing a great job. It's unusual that you get a quarterback coach that literally just finished playing and then even last season, gets an e-mail from a team about possibly playing still, and he's coaching that room, so you do have a little bit of a caddy there, and a real smart up and coming coach who's working with those guys. If there's any good cop, bad cop, you know Davis is the good cop, and I'd be the one screaming at Bo [Nix] like I hate your cadence or something."- Sean Payton on Up & Adams
There has been a lot of praise and great things said about Webb from Payton and others on his coaching style and what he has been able to do in the quarterback room in Denver. It's not completely shocking to hear what Payton said but Webb getting contacted to come back and play was something that doesn't happen often in the NFL.
The teams that come to mind that potentially contacted Webb to come back and play are the Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, and Cinincianti Bengals. These five teams had significant injuries to their quarterbacks last year and Webb could have fit into any of their offenses if he had accepted to go back and play.
Thankfully for Denver, Webb stayed put and continued his new career in coaching in the Mile High under Payton.
Payton, who comes from the Bill Parcells tree, is arguably the best coach to learn from if someone is fortunate enough to be on his staff. In this case, Webb has the opportunity of a lifetime to learn under a hall-of-fame coach and soak up all the information he provides in team meetings and elsewhere.
Parcells was huge on coaching the coaches and Payton is the same way. Webb is learning a lot and has a bright future in coaching.
It won't shock anyone at all that Webb will be a head coach within the next several years. Hopefully, for Denver's sake, he can take over when Payton hangs up the whistle.