Best QB left on Denver Broncos 2023 schedule might be a rookie
Is the best QB left on the Broncos schedule... a rookie???
I think there is a legitimate argument to be made that the best quarterback left on the Denver Broncos 2023 schedule is rookie QB CJ Stroud. Folks, if you haven't watched Stroud play football in the NFL, go watch. He casually threw for nearly 500 yards and five touchdown passes against one of the better defenses in football in Week 9.
On the season, Stroud has thrown for 14 touchdown passes, and just one interception. Yes. ONE! Not only is he having the best season we've ever seen from a rookie QB, but he may end up having one of the best seasons we've ever seen from a QB, period. The Houston Texans rank 11th in the NFL in points, so they aren't putting up crazy numbers, but Stroud has simply been excellent.
And honestly, I'd argue that he is the best QB left on the Denver Broncos schedule. The only other QBs the Broncos have left to play in 2023 that might be better are Josh Allen and Justin Herbert. However, Allen is turnover-prone and has already thrown nine interceptions. Justin Herbert always has nice statistics, but he never really seems to will his team to victory, which is what an elite QB is supposed to be able to do occasionally.
Folks, we've already seen Stroud do that in Week 9. And given that the teams don't meet until Week 13, Stroud will have that much more experience in the NFL. The Texans are also 4-4, so not only is the team firmly in the AFC playoff race, but the AFC South title is not out of reach. Before the season started, this game looked like a pretty firm win for the Denver Broncos, but Houston is the better team right now, and I do worry a bit that the Broncos get carved up by CJ Stroud.
This game is also in Houston. The last time these teams met was in 2019 when a then-rookie Drew Lock shocked the world and threw three touchdown passes en route to the Broncos upsetting the Texans. Deshaun Watson was the team's starter in 2019.
The circumstances are much different this time around, but man, I would definitely watch out for this team.