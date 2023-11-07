Broncos ownership makes another massive investment in the team
The Walton-Penner Ownership Group has made no shortage of substantial investments in the Denver Broncos over the last year and a half. In addition to spending $4.6 billion to purchase one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, the ownership group came in and almost immediately finalized plans for $100 million worth of renovations to Empower Field, including adding one of the largest video boards in American pro sports.
They spent $100,000 on transportation for Colorado School of Mines students to send them to the Division II National Championship Game. They spent $400,000 to replace the field for just the final regular season game in the 2022-23 campaign.
Now, they are reportedly planning on one of the next biggest projects on their to-do list. As a matter of fact, besides buying the team, this one will be the biggest project in terms of the overall cost. The Broncos are reportedly going to spend $175 million on a brand-new training facility to be open by 2026.
The first to report the news of the new facility was the Sports Business Journal, but the Denver Broncos have since confirmed the plans for the new facility and they included some gorgeous-looking mock-ups of what things could look like.
This ownership group has wasted no time putting their mark on the Denver Broncos as far as making the most tangible impact they can possibly make in a number of different areas. This development, specifically, will be a huge advantage for the players and a huge advantage for recruiting potential free agents.
When you have facilities like this, you're obviously making a significant and substantial upgrade to where players and coaches spend the majority of their time. It's pretty insane to watch videos behind the scenes of different college football facilities around the country, and how major of a difference those can make when it comes to the overall health and culture of the team.
And it's nice to have this kind of ownership back in Denver. Not that Joe Ellis and the Pat Bowlen Trust didn't make upgrades around the stadium and facilities, but the moves currently being made by the Walton-Penner Ownership Group are much more in line with what we would have expected from Pat Bowlen. They are placing a major emphasis on the players, coaches, and fans, and the experience for each individual.
They know that being a world-class organization involves doing every detail in a world class way, and this is just the latest tangible evidence of how well they understand identifying weaknesses and making necessary changes.
