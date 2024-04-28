Best moves the Denver Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
The Broncos selected 7 players over the course of the draft, but which one was the best?
By Kaden Staab
Sean Payton and George Paton put on a masterclass in this years NFL Draft. They went in with a plan and executed it with precision. They adressed each position of need at the right time without getting carried away via trade or panic picking.
So which one of these seven players was the best pick of the draft? Well that might be a little early to fully carve in stone but I definitely have a couple of players I want to discuss further. I want to start off with the most obvious. Bo Nix. We had to come away with a franchise quarterback and I'd definitely say we did.
Bo Nix has not only captivated Denver fans since his name was called but I'd go out on a limb to say he's starting to open more eyes across the league as well. Nix lit up the state sheet in his final season at Orgeon.
Bo Nix's fitment with Sean is not only a perfect match but it goes further than that. Sean went out and doubled down on his new quarterback by selecting the second player I believe is worthy of the best pick award. Troy Franklin.
Troy was widely viewed to be a top 50 player in this draft yet for whatever reason you want to tell yourself he lasted until pick #102. He's got a lighter frame than some might desire but he's fast and durable. He along with Bo set multiple school records this last season at Oregon. Franklin led the team in yards, receptions, and touchdowns. I can't help but to think of another situation in the NFL where a team selected their franchise quarterback and the following year doubled down on him by getting his leading wide receiver at the college level. Joe Burrow and Jamar Chase. Now, I don't want you to think I'm telling you that Bo and Troy will be the secondcomings of Joe and Jamar but the situations mirror each other in more ways than not.
But, all that said, the best part is simply the fact of where the Broncos were able to select him. Getting a player that was mocked multiple times in the second round by guys like Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Peter Schrager, and Mel Kiper Jr. all the way in the fourth is where the value is. Selecting Bo at #12 is one thing and it was a great pick but getting his wide receiver two full rounds later than the Broncos should have is still beyond insane value to me. For example, Joe and Jamar from Cincinnati were the #1 and #6 overall picks in consecutive drafts. Bo and Troy were a part of the same draft yet selected ninety picks apart.
All in all I still can't wrap my head around how Sean and George managed to get Franklin as late as they did but I am beyond ecstatic about it. Like RG3 said, pairing a quarterback with a familiar wide receiver from the get go is only going to make things easier during the transition from college to the NFL. I'm excited. Broncos Country is excited. Football fans around the league are excited. And, personally, I think Bo and Troy are as well. It was a huge draft for the Broncos and looking ahead I believe we will eventually look back on this draft and realize how great it truly was.