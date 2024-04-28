Denver Broncos early favorite to be top undrafted steal in 2024
Broncos just added, yet again, another RB to an already stacked room.
By Amir Farrell
Undrafted free agency is off and running as the Denver Broncos front office has already signed numerous players including Memphis running back Blake Watson. Watson, one of the more physical running backs in this year's draft class, reportedly chose Denver over many other teams including the Minnesota Vikings. It seems the Broncos may have struck gold with one of their latest undrafted free-agent signings in the backfield.
Watson, 5 foot 9 and 195 pounds, played four seasons during his tenure with the Memphis Tigers and certainly made all of them count. In 2023, he rushed for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging an impressive six yards per attempt. Watson also added 53 receptions for 480 yards and three touchdowns. He's a big, strong, gritty player with a high motor and elite ability after contact. Broncos fans will find themselves taking a liking to his skillset fairly quickly once training camp rolls around.
In addition to his already impressive stat sheet, Watson has never fumbled during his four-year collegiate career. Considering he has totted the rock 591 times, that's a ridiculous stat for a running back. Entering the NFL Draft, highly renowned draft analyst Dane Brugler had Watson as his highest-graded non-combine prospect at the running back position. For the Broncos to sign him to a contract and not use a seventh-round pick is extremely good value.
Watson will now join a Broncos running back room that features Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Tyler Badie. For Watson's size and multi-dimensional ability as a pass catcher and effective runner in between the guards, he personally strikes me as a "Mark Ingram" kind of player who can have a very similar role in Sean Payton's offense.
It will be interesting to see how he fits in Denver's running back room and how well he performs during preseason because if he makes some noise, veteran running back Samaje Perine could be finding himself as the odd one out.