Analyzing each potential QB room for the Denver Broncos in 2024
Let's break down all of the logical quarterback rooms for the Denver Broncos in 2024.
The Denver Broncos need to get their long-term QB on the team, and they need to do it immediately. Of all the realistic QB rooms for the team in 2024, let's take a look at the most logical and break them down. This might be the most pivotal offseason for the franchise in quite some time. Sean Payton needs to get the QB position right for the Denver Broncos.
He tried to make it work with Russell Wilson in 2023, and at times it did, but more the most part, it did not. Wilson does not fit the type of offense that Payton wants to run, but I do not think it is a foregone conclusion that the team moves on from him in 2024.
It's probably likely that they do, but there is a non-zero possibility that he is under center for the Denver Broncos in 2024. Anyway, let's breakdown the most logical QB rooms for the Broncos in 2024.
1. Russell Wilson + Michael Pratt (Tulane)
So, the Broncos efforts to try and renegotiate Wilson's contract was actually going to give Wilson more of a chance to be with the team in 2024. Right now, Wilson's current contract, if left untouched, guarantees is 2025 salary of nearly $40 million. The Broncos obviously do not want to pay that, and that was likely a reason why the team sent him to the bench late in the 2023 NFL Season.
There's also this blurb from Tom Pelissero, who indicates that Wilson's best situation in the NFL might just be with Denver in 2024, so that could create some leeway in Wilson's camp agreeing to some sort of revised contract
If Wilson returns in 2024, I don't think the Broncos would rush at taking a QB high in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team seems to already be connected to Tulane's Michael Pratt, and it looks like he is currently slated to be a mid-round pick. Pratt does possess the qualities that Sean Payton desires in a QB, so selecting Pratt to sit behind Russell Wilson makes a bit of sense.