All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety heads to the market ... could the Broncos pick him up?
Bears cut Eddie Jackson, could the Broncos sign him?
On Thursday it was announced that the Chicago Bears released veteran safety Eddie Jackson to free up cap space.
Jackson was a fourth-round draft pick back in 2017 by the Chicago Bears, and since that moment, he has played for Chicago over his entire career. Eddie has been one of the best safeties in the league, especially in the first three years of his career.
Eddie Jackson was named the Bears' starting free safety ahead of his rookie season, during camps, and did not lose the job for seven consecutive seasons. During his second season in the league, Jackson was selected to the Pro Bowl and was named a First-Team All-Pro. During his third season, he was also selected to the Pro Bowl. Jackson finished his time with the Chicago Bears with the following stats ...
- 100 games (100 starts)
- 459 tackles
- 355 solo tackles
- 14 tackles for loss
- 1 QB hit
- 2 sacks
- 10 forced fumbles
- 6 fumble recoveries
- 44 pass breakups
- 15 interceptions
- 6 defensive touchdowns
By becoming one of the best strong safeties in the league, Eddie Jackson could have a big free agent market, and due to his age (30), teams might explore giving him a short-term contract. The obvious landing spot for him is Philadelphia, as former Broncos' head coach, Vic Fangio was the Bears' defensive coordinator, but other teams could be in the mix too.
The Denver Broncos could easily be in Jackson's market, especially if they end up trading Justin Simmons ahead of or during the draft. Simmons is a top-tier strong safety, and the Broncos need draft capital especially if they want to trade up for a quarterback.
Simmons is one of the best trade assets for Denver, and if they want a specific guy in the draft, that requires a trade up to get him ... Justin could be on the move, and Eddie could be a cheap, low-cost, high-reward guy to replace Simmons (if traded).