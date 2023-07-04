AFC West wide receiver rotations ranked from worst to best in 2023
Do the Denver Broncos have the best rotation of wide receivers in the AFC West right now? Where do they rank among the Chargers, Raiders, and Chiefs?
A number of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL play in the AFC West. That includes arguably the current best wide receiver in the NFL -- Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams. With so many good receivers (and tight ends, quite frankly), it's going to be tough to decide which AFC West teams have the very best wide receiver rotations heading into the 2023 NFL season.
This isn't about which receivers have the best stats, at least not in every case. This is a list looking at receiver rooms from the perspective of, if you were an NFL team and you were starting a receiver room from scratch, how would you "draft" the AFC West? In 2023, it's as difficult of a discussion as you could possibly dream.
Let's rank each wide receiver rotation in the AFC West ahead of the 2023 season.
Ranking the AFC West wide receiver groups in 2023 from worst to best
4. Kansas City Chiefs
Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Rashee Rice, Justin Watson, Justyn Ross, Richie James
The Kansas City Chiefs ranked atop our recent running back rotations list, but they get the dreaded fourth place when it comes to the wide receiver position.
With that being said, I don't think the Chiefs' wide receiver room should be considered anything but extremely dangerous.
Kadarius Toney is tremendous in the open field and after the catch. The former 2021 first-round pick out of Florida shockingly became available in a trade in just his second NFL season thanks to the New York Giants' new coaching staff simply wanting to go in a different direction. I think, outside of TE Travis Kelce, you can pencil him in as the Chiefs' WR1 this season.
Young Skyy Moore, a second-round pick in 2022, is certainly going to be on everyone's breakout player list for the 2023 campaign and understandably so. He's in line for a much bigger role in 2023 with JuJu Smith-Schuster now departed from Kansas City.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling really just is what he is at this point. He's a vertical speed threat with height and length but he's clearly a secondary option in this KC passing game. But, he's a good secondary option nonetheless.
The wild cards at this position for Kansas City that could really bump the group up beyond 2023 are rookie Rashee Rice and former Clemson star Justyn Ross. Those are two guys with size that could really be dangerous in Andy Reid's offense with extensive time on task. It wouldn't shock me if the Chiefs were bumped up at least one spot in next year's rankings.