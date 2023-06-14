AFC West: Three bold predictions for the division in the 2023 season
The AFC West looks like it'll be a very competitive division in the 2023 NFL season. Let's make three bold predictions for the division in the coming season. Bold predictions are always fun to make, and I do truly think the AFC West may end up being a very loaded and competitive division in 2023.
The Denver Broncos now look like a legitimate football team after adding a Hall of Fame head coach and much-needed reinforcements along the offensive line. After last year's nonsense, I think the organization has figured it out for 2023 and beyond.
The Los Angeles Chargers are a talented team with some shortfalls at coaching and defense, but I don't see why they won't again finish with a winning record and be a competitive club. The Kansas City Chiefs... well, they're the Chiefs and they aren't going anywhere.
I think three teams from the AFCW can make the playoffs in 2023, but let's take a crack at trying to make three realistic bold predictions for the division in 2023.
AFC West: Three bold predictions for the division in 2023
Bold prediction #1: Denver Broncos go 4-2 in the division
How about a bold prediction that benefits the Denver Broncos? I see the team likely sweeping the Raiders and winning one game each against the Chargers and Chiefs. Considering the Broncos manage to beat the Chargers at least once a season and that they played the Chiefs very close in both games last year, I think the improvements the team made this offseason will help them finish with a winning record in the division.
A 4-2 mark would be huge for the division standings. This could lock them in solidly into second place, hopefully good enough for the 5th or 6th Wild Card seed in the playoff hunt. Call me a biased fan, whatever, but it's hard to argue that the Broncos are not a significantly better team in 2023 than they were in 2022.
There have been so many positive additions in positions and places of need that Denver has made. I don't see how they aren't significantly improved, and it'll reflect in a big way in their win-loss record.