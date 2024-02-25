AFC West: One tough cap decision each of Broncos' rivals have to make in 2024
The Denver Broncos are not the only team who needs to make some tough cap decisions.
The three Broncos rivals in the AFC West will each have to make some tough cap decisions, and the Broncos should definitely keep a close eye on those. Currently, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos are currently over the 2024 cap. The Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs are under the cap, so they both have more flexibility at this point than Denver and LA.
However, each team in the AFC West will have to make a tough cap decision or two this coming offseason. Here at Predominantly Orange, we have extensively covered the Broncos cap situation thus far, and with free agency beginning in about three weeks, we'll soon see the Broncos and the 31 other teams making cap moves.
Let's look at one major cap decision each of the Broncos rivals will have to make this coming offseason.
1. Los Angeles Chargers - Who of the "big four" will get cut?
The Chargers offseason related to their cap will consist primarily around four players: Khalil Mack, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams. All four will have 2024 cap hits of over $32 million. According to Over The Cap, each player could bring the team at least $20 million in 2024 cap savings with a post-June 1st cut. However, each player's contract would force the team to also eat at least $11 million in dead money.
With LA being over $30 million over the cap, they'll likely have to cut at least one of these "big four" players. Oft-injured wide receiver Mike Williams is probably the most likely to be cut. Aging pass rusher Khalil Mack had a great year, but is well into his 30s. Joey Bosa is very good but has never been able to consistently stay healthy, and Keenan Allen is getting old. With a new era in LA, I don't think it's out of the question that all four are not on the team in 2024, but I am sure LA would prefer to keep at least a couple of them.
What the Chargers do with the big four is a huge story to follow.