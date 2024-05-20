AFC West offensive line rankings: Do the Denver Broncos have the top unit?
Don't let the sacks fool you; the Denver Broncos do have one of the better offensive lines in football. Where does it rank in the AFC West? Having a solid offensive line is something that teams must have in order to win games and sustain success in the NFL. It's no coincidence that the top OLs in the NFL are on great teams, and bottom OLs are on bad teams.
The Denver Broncos did recently make a huge investment into the OL recently, signing both Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey last offseason. With incumbents Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz, the Broncos OL is in a good spot, but do they rank as the best in the AFC West?
4. Las Vegas Raiders: Kolton Miller / Dylan Parham / Andre James / Jackson Powers-Johnson / Thayer Munford Jr
To me, it's pretty clear that the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line is the worst in the division. Outside of left tackle, there are some questions. The $8 million per year extension for center Andre James was an overpay, and the other three projected starting OL players are not established at the moment. Jackson Powers-Johnson does project nicely at the NFL level, but man, this unit is unproven until proven otherwise.
Gardner Minshew, who may end up winning the starting job, could be running for his life behind this OL.
3. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater / Zion Johnson / Corey Linsley / Jamaree Salyer / Joe Alt
Joe Alt was the right pick for the LA Chargers with the fifth overall selection. Their interior is solid, but Corey Linsley could end up retiring before the start of the 2024 NFL Season. For much of Justin Herbert's career with the LA Chargers, he's been playing behind shaky offensive lines, and that's been especially true with the right tackle position.
Could this be the unit that can keep Herbert upright long enough? Or will they still have some work to be done?
2. Kansas City Chiefs: Wayna Morris / Joe Thuney / Creed Humphrey / Trey Smith / Jawaan Taylor
The Kansas City Chiefs' interior offensive line is probably the best in football, but man, their tackle situation is pathetic. Jawaan Taylor was horrid in 2023 and got called for about 48 penalties. Signing a $20 million per year contract, Taylor simply needs to be better. If nothing else, he's not missed a start during his time in the NFL.
Wayna Morris figures to be the starting left tackle unless something changes. The Chiefs could opt to bring in another one-year solution like they did with Donovan Smith in 2023. Their iOL is so good and Patrick Mahomes is not from this planet, so the Chiefs OL always has it easier with Mahomes behind them.
1. Denver Broncos: Garett Bolles / Ben Powers / Alex Forsyth / Quinn Meinerz / Mike McGlinchey
The Denver Broncos are perhaps the only offensive line in the AFC West that has four solid, proven players in it. Losing Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency was expected, so the Broncos figure to have a center competition with Alex Forsyth, Sam Mustipher, and Luke Wattenberg. Denver could still dip into the free agency market to find a higher-quality option at center.
However, with their current OL room, I think they are satisfied with who they have. All of Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, and Mike McGlinchey are on big contracts. Stud right guard Quinn Meinerz should be the next, as he's the best player in this unit. If the center position ends up being solved for 2024 and beyond, Denver would have a strong starting five, which is truly rare in the NFL.