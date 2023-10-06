7 former Broncos now with the New York Jets in 2023
New York has coaches and players that were at some point in their careers with the Broncos. Who are they, and how was their time in Denver?
The Denver Broncos are hosting the New York Jets at Empower Field for their week five matchup. The Broncos have a 1-3 win-loss record, hoping to get their second consecutive win of the season.
With that being said, let's take a look at players and coaches who were a part of the Denver Broncos at some point in their careers, and are now with the New York Jets. To be specific, there are two players and five coaches ...
Players:
1. Billy Turner - Offensive Tackle:
Billy Turner, an offensive tackle who had two stints with the Denver Broncos. His first one was from 2016 to 2018, and the second one was through the 2022-23 season. Turner got to the Broncos for his first stint by being claimed off waivers. In his first season with Denver, he appeared in three games. In his second season, Turner broke his hand, and despite missing games, he was re-signed during free agency and started 11 games for the Broncos.
For his second stint, Billy signed a one-year with the Broncos and played in eight games. During his time with the Broncos, Billy Turner appeared in 28 games with 18 starts. Now he is with the New York Jets.
2. Trevor Siemian - Quarterback:
Trevor Siemian is a quarterback that the Broncos drafted with their seventh-round pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the third-string quarterback for Denver in the Super Bowl 50 Championship season, behind Peyton Manning and Brock Osweiler. Siemian became the Broncos' starting quarterback in the season after the Super Bowl 50 win. Siemian started 24 games for the Broncos and appeared in 26. He had 5,686 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions, and a 13-13 win-loss record. Now, he is a part of the Jets' practice squad.
Coaches:
1. Nathaniel Hackett - Offensive Coordinator:
Nathaniel Hackett ... man, a great person, but an awful head coach for the Denver Broncos. As we all know, he did not finish his first season as the Broncos' head coach, since he was fired following a 51-14 loss on Christmas day, against the Baker Mayfield Los Angeles Rams. Hackett had many controversial decisions during his head coaching career with Denver. He had a 4-11 win-loss record, and now he is the Jets' offensive coordinator.
2. Zach Azzanni - Wide Receivers Coach:
Azzanni was hired to be the Denver Broncos wide receivers coach ahead of the 2018 season under Vance Joseph. Zach's first season with the Broncos was Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick's rookie seasons. Despite the head coaching changes (Vance Joseph to Vic Fangio to Nathaniel Hackett), Azzani remained as the team's wide receiver coach. Now he has the same job but with the New York Jets.
3. Rob Calabrese - Quarterbacks Coach:
Calabrese spent two seasons in Denver as the quarterbacks coach under Vic Fangio. During his time with the Broncos, he worked with Joe Flacco, Drew Lock, Brandon Allen, Jeff Driskel, and Brett Rypien. Denver quarterbacks under Calabrese had 7,017 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, and 33 interceptions. Rob joined the Jets when Robert Saleh was hired in 2021.
4. Marquand Manuel - Safeties Coach:
Marquand Manuel played safety for the Denver Broncos during the 2008 season. He was one of the team's free-agent signings. Manuel spent only one season in Denver, appearing in 16 games (started 14), and had 84 tackles (62 solo), and 4 pass breakups. Now, he is the safeties coach for the New York Jets.
5. Nathaniel Willingham - Defensive Assistant:
Willingham was the Defensive Quality Control for the Denver Broncos for three seasons (2019-2021), all under Vic Fangio. The Broncos' defense was one of the best red-zone defenses statistically under Fangio, with Willingham working with that defense. Willingham is now a defensive assistant for the New York Jets.
The Broncos will face the Jets on Sunday. Can Denver win for the second-consecutive week?