5 veteran players who won't make the Broncos' Week 1 roster in 2024
Even though the perception of the Denver Broncos roster in 2024 has not been overly favorable, it's still going to be a tough team to crack. The Broncos have reset over the last two years with Sean Payton coming in as head coach and cleaning house, especially in the 2024 offseason with the releasing of veterans like quarterback Russell Wilson and safety Justin Simmons.
Ruthless wouldn't be the right word, but brutally honest might be. Payton has taken inventory and he's establishing his own vision and direction for the team. Which veteran players will be part of that vision with so many new players entering the fray?
Let's take a look at some veterans who may not be making the Broncos' Week 1 roster in 2024.
1. Jarrett Stidham/Zach Wilson, QB
At this point, it's fair to wonder whether or not the Broncos are going to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster in 2024. What reason would they have for doing so? The ideal scenario for the Broncos in 2024 might look something like this...
Bo Nix comes out in training camp and the preseason and looks like an absolute stud. The Broncos are able to name him the starter early on and feel confident that they can compete this season with Nix at the helm.
On top of Nix playing well, the Broncos' ideal scenario would involve both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson showing out in training camp/preseason games. Why would that be ideal? Beyond just having guys play well and show progress, the team would likely be able to flip one of Stidham or Wilson for draft compensation in a trade from some team in need of a starter or some team in need of an upgrade in the QB2 spot.
It's just difficult to see a path to keeping three quarterbacks while also having the best possible roster elsewhere. It's not out of the question, by any means, but if the Broncos can open the season confidently with just two QBs on the 53-man roster, that's the ideal scenario.