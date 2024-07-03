3 massive roadblocks to the Denver Broncos success in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos could end up being a surprise team in the 2024 NFL Season, but there are still some clear roadblocks to their success. I personally think the Broncos are going to be better than people think, but perhaps I am too optimistic. It's hard to argue that this roster did not get better this offseason at several positions, including quarterback.
The Broncos feel like a team that could be one year away from truly being competitive, and the 2024 NFL Season will tell us a lot about the future of the Denver Broncos. While the team may struggle to finish with a winning record, they could still finally break their losing-season streak.
Let's look at three massive roadblocks to the team's success in 2024.
The insane amount of good teams in the AFC
Like, there are a TON of good teams in the AFC. The Denver Broncos might not be one of them in 2024, but they could be. Frankly, Denver's chances at winning in 2024 look a lot better if they're in the NFC, but alas, they are not.
They have to deal with a ton of young QB talent and rosters that are strong, up and down. You've got divisions with four competent, playoff-caliber teams, and other divisions that could have up to three. Three of the four AFC North teams made the playoffs in 2023, for example.
In the AFC East, Aaron Rodgers returns to a New York Jets roster that is loaded, and the AFC East already has the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. The AFC South has an up and coming team in the Houston Texans, a team that made a deep playoff run two years ago in the Jacksonville Jaguars, and a team that won nine games with a backup QB in 2023 with the Indianapolis Colts.
The AFC West also has the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, and a team in the LA Chargers that may have finally hired the right head coach. Denver could end up getting drowned out in the AFC this year.