2025 NFL mock draft: Denver Broncos load up and go all-in on Bo Nix
The 2025 NFL Draft is about 10 months away, but that will never stop us from whipping up a mock draft, with the Denver Broncos going all-in around Bo Nix. Yes, let's whip up a 2025 NFL mock draft. Am I crazy? Maybe, but I do not care.
Mock draft season is always in-season, so we'll keep with the trend for all of those people who crave mock drafts year-round. The 2025 NFL Draft is months and months away, and the 2024 NFL Draftees have not even taken a snap in a real NFL game yet.
But if all goes well for the Denver Broncos in 2024, they could truly go all-in around Bo Nix for 2025 and beyond, and this is what this mock draft is about.
9th Overall Pick (via NOR) - James Pearce Jr, EDGE, Tennessee
In a trade down with the New Orleans Saints, Sean Payton's old team, the Denver Broncos land James Pearce Jr, who just might be the best projected EDGE rusher in the 2025 NFL Draft class, which is exactly what this defense could be missing. Don't look now, but both of Jonathon Cooper and Baron Browning could leave in free agency next year.
The Broncos did take Jonah Elliss in the 2024 NFL Draft, so if this happens, the Broncos top EDGE rushers would be Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, and James Pearce Jr. Honestly, that might end up being quite the trio. Denver could also take a top defensive tackle prospect with their first-round pick as well, as a huge need still remains down there.
36th Overall Pick - Jonah Savaiinaea, OT, Arizona
The Denver Broncos have not taken a tackle in the NFL Draft since Garett Bolles back in the first round of the 2017 draft. This is a huge problem and something that Sean Payton and George Paton need to fix. Jonah Savaiinaea is there for the taking at the top of the second round, and with Bolles set to be a free agent in 2025, they scoop him up.
Heck, even if the Broncos were to re-sign Garett Bolles, they should still look to take a tackle high in he 2025 NFL Draft, and it's actually insane that Denver has not drafted one in seven years. SEVEN!