Denver Broncos could make Quinn Meinerz the NFL's highest-paid guard
The Denver Broncos have one of the three best guards in the NFL in Quinn Meinerz, and on a potential contract extension, he could end up being the highest-paid at his position. The highest-paid guard in the NFL is Landon Dickerson of the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed his contract this offseason and is earning $21 million per year on his huge deal.
There are also three other guards; Chris Lindstrom, Robert Hunt, and Quenton Nelson who make at least $20 million per year. For Broncos stud guard Quinn Meinerz, he could be well on his way to becoming the highest-paid guard in the entire NFL, and it could happen during the 2024 NFL calendar year.
He'd deserve every penny, as he was one of the best guards in football in 2023, but not someone who is often said in the same breath as Dickerson, Lindstrom, and Nelson. PFF ranked Meinerz as the 5th-best guard in the NFL ahead of the 2024 NFL Season:
"Meinerz played in all 17 regular-season games for the first time in 2023 on his way to an 83.7 PFF overall grade, the third-best mark among guards. The third-year pro has improved his overall grade for the past two seasons and has quietly taken his place as one of the better guards in the NFL.- Thomas Valentine
His 3.8% pressure rate allowed was the 14th lowest in the NFL, and his 88.7 run-blocking grade ranked second. Meinerz is showing he can dominate in both run-blocking and pass-protecting assignments — no easy feat."
His PFF grade put him third among all guards in the NFL, and remember, there are 64 starting guards every week, and more than that end up being "quaified" for a PFF grade, so this is an incredibly high ranking for Meinerz, even if you are iffy about PFF grades.
The Broncos would surely love to lock him up for the long-term, and he is now eligible for a contract extension since he is now entering his fourth year in the NFL. There has been virtually no chatter of an extension for Quinn Meinerz, as most of that chatter has been about Patrick Surtain II and his extension.
But the Denver Broncos may have two massive contract extensions to get done between now and when the 2024 NFL calendar year ends.