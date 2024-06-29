3 reasons to be optimistic about the Denver Broncos in the 2024 NFL Season
There are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the Denver Broncos in 2024. Let's cover the three biggest reasons why. If you are not optimistic about the Broncos for 2024, I don't blame you. There has been a lot of change, and some people are just firmly out on Bo Nix being a franchise quarterback.
The Broncos seem to think he can be, and that's really all that matters. In 2023, Denver managed to win eight games and was deep in the Wild Card chase until the last few weeks, The Broncos weren't exactly far away from the postseason last year, as crazy as that sounds.
So, let's look at three reasons why you should be optimistic heading into the 2024 season.
A clear plan has been put in place
Right? The team tried to make it work with Russell Wilson in 2023, and it didn't, so they were right to cut ties and to start fresh. The great thing here is that they did not start fresh with another veteran re-tread, but instead are trying to build a team the right way, as they took a first-round QB and have some nice pieces around him. Let's not pretend the offense is not talented. The returning OL is likely going to be a top-12 unit at least.
The WR room is filled with adequate talent, but I will concede that a true WR1 is not present. The backfield feels quite deep with the current personnel, but the huge sore spot is the tight end group. Nonetheless, this is a solid situation for a rookie QB to walk into, and don't look now, but the Broncos could find themselves with upwards of $50 million in cap space next offseason.
Their modest spending this offseason is going to afford them some future cap flexibility, which they can use to their advantage if rookie QB Bo Nix ends up showing promise in year one.