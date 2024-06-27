3 'Make or Break' players on the Broncos roster heading into training camp
The Broncos will start their 2024 training camp in less than a month—rookies report on July 17 and veterans on July 23. Heading into training camp, the roster currently consists of 90 players. The team needs to reduce the number of players to 53 after the conclusion of the preseason. With that being said, three players are heading into camp in a 'make or break' season.
Denver will have multiple players fighting and competing for a roster spot, but these three players are not only fighting for a roster spot (which could lead to surprise cuts or make them trade candidates), but their contracts are close to expiring. Therefore, if they want a new contract, they must perform well in camp and have a good season.
3 clear 'Make or Break' Broncos players heading into 2024 training camp
TE Greg Dulcich:
Dulcich, whom the Broncos selected with a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, stands out due to his shorter tenure with the team compared to the other two players that will be mentioned. However, his inconsistency and frequent injuries make him a 'make or break' candidate.
Dulcich was viewed as the starting tight end last season, but when healthy, he has not even been able to beat Adam Trautman for the starting spot. He was selected with a relatively high draft pick and has not shown why he was a third-round pick. In two seasons with the team (so far),Dulcich has played in only 12 games (starting in 7). He has 36 receptions, 436 yards, and two touchdowns. From those 12 games, only two were in 2023, and from those two, he only played in 32 snaps.
He can be a valuable weapon in this young Denver Broncos offense, but as I mentioned before, and as we all know, he struggles with staying healthy. Lucas Krull has stepped up and impressed the coaching staff. Denver has one of the worst, if not the worst, tight end rooms in the NFL, and if Dulcich cannot stay healthy during camps, other players will step up, and his chances of making the roster could be slim. His recent injuries involve his hamstring and foot.
He has not participated in training sessions so far this offseason, and he must prove that he is still worth the spot on the roster and that he can be the starting tight end for this team moving forward.