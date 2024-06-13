Broncos 2024 preseason schedule: Dates, opponents and more
The NFL preseason is a good way for teams to evaluate players ahead of the season, give the rookies some snaps, and determine which players make the 53-man roster, and which players do not make the team as they prepare for the regular season. Teams enter the preseason with 90 players, and after the preseason, they must trim the roster to 53. The players who will be released or waived from their contracts could make the practice squad (16 spots).
The 2024 NFL preseason will start on August 1 with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Houston Texans and the Chicago Bears, a game that will celebrate the Hall of Fame class of 2024. A week after that, the regular NFL preseason starts.
On Friday, the NFL revealed the full 2024 preseason schedule for all 32 teams. Here is everything you need to know about the Broncos' preseason.
Denver Broncos preseason 2024: Everything you need to know
The Broncos will start their preseason on Sunday, August 11 at 1:00 PM ET, on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, a game that will be televised on NFL Network. Before their second game, they will host the Green Bay Packers for joint practices at the Centura Health Training Center in Denver. Despite having multiple days of practice during that week, the Broncos and Packers will have only one joint practice.
Denver will host Green Bay at Empower Field for their second preseason game on Sunday, August 18, at 8:00 PM ET. The game will also be televised nationally on NFL Network.
To close the preseason, the Denver Broncos will host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, August 25, at 2:30 PM ET. This time it will not be aired on NFL Network, but on national television, as it will be available on CBS. Denver played against the Cardinals in last year's preseason on the road, and now they will face them at home, with no joint practices (as of today).
Preseason Week 1; Sunday, August 11: @ Indianapolis Colts (1 PM ET, 11 AM MT)
Preseason Week 2; Sunday, August 18: vs. Green Bay Packers (8 PM ET, 6 PM MT)
Preseason Week 3; Sunday, August 25: vs. Arizona Cardinals (2:30 PM ET, 12:30 PM MT)
The Broncos finished the 2023 preseason with a 1-2 record, with only one win against the Rams and two losses against the Cardinals and 49ers, respectively. Both losses were on the road, and the win was at home.
This year, Denver will play twice at home during the preseason. It will be a good chance for the fans to watch rookie Bo Nix play in front of the home crowd at a cheap price.