5 former Broncos shockingly still available ahead of training camp
We are just days away from teams reporting for training camp in the 2024 offseason, and there are still a number of notable free agents waiting to be signed. A number of former Denver Broncos players are among the more noteworthy available free agents and players who could legitimately help a lot of teams in the 2024 regular season.
Let's take a look at which former Broncos are still out there with training camp on deck and what the future might hold for each player.
5 former Broncos still free agents ahead of training camp
1. Justin Simmons, safety
We've written on Justin Simmons' surprising availability a number of times at this point, and the longer he lingers in free agency, the more surprising it gets. Last offseason, we were all a little taken by surprise when former Broncos starting guard Dalton Risner sat around in free agency, but that situation almost felt justifiable based on other circumstances.
Someone needs to make this one make sense.
Yes, Simmons is 30 years old. So is Kevin Byard, who signed a two-year deal worth $15 million in Chicago earlier this offseason. The fact that Simmons is still available is an embarrassment to the rest of the league. Is he holding out for too much money? I don't know that any player is holding out for too much money in the right situation.
Simmons is a veteran leader who has more interceptions (30) than any other player since 2016. When you have someone who can create turnovers like that, you usually see NFL teams prioritize those guys. At this rate, Simmons is going to join some contending team right before the start of training camp and hopefully enhance one of the best rosters in the NFL.
We can only hope at this point that it doesn't end up being the Kansas City Chiefs.