5 reclamation project free agents the Broncos could sign in 2024
The Denver Broncos have big reason to take chances on some cheap, reclamation project free agents.
The Denver Broncos might not be shopping for the most expensive free agents this coming offseason, so taking chances on some reclamation project players could make sense. Taking some chances on cheaper free agents with high ceilings is what Denver may have to do this offseason due to their current cap crunch.
And that is OK. Teams have to do this sometimes, and the Broncos are going to be in a much better cap shape when Russell Wilson's contract runs its way through the organization. While Denver can clear tens of millions of dollars in cap this coming offseason, that doesn't mean you'll see them bidding for top free agents like Danielle Hunter or Chris Jones.
The team should look to "reclamation project" type of players to see if they can revive their careers with the team.
1. Sam Darnold, QB
Sam Darnold was drafted back in 2018 and is still just 26 years old. He's got a ton of football left in the NFL, likely as a backup. However, Darnold was a highly-graded prospect coming out of college and he did go third overall to the New York Jets.
Darnold has also flashed franchise QB potential at points during his career. Over the last two seasons, he's made starts with the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. He's got a 4-3 record in those starts and has thrown nine touchdowns against four interceptions for a respectable passer rating of 90.8 during those seven starts and 16 appearances overall.
Darnold could be a viable bridge QB option for the Denver Broncos and someone who still could flash in the NFL.