5 players who have exceeded expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2023
There are some players on the roster who have certainly exceeded expectations in 2023.
The Denver Broncos have won two in a row to get themselves just barely back in the thick of things. Which players on the roster have exceeded expectations thus far in 2023? The Broncos are definitely a flawed team and do have some clear roster holes. I trust that Sean Payton will be able to get this roster trending in the right direction as soon as next offseason.
With that being said, the Denver Broncos do have several players who have outperformed the expectations that the fanbase and media seemed to have had for them. In fact, I'd argue some of these players have played their way into a contract extension as well, which is nice. Denver isn't projected to have a ton of cap in 2024, but their having players deserving of extensions is a good thing.
Let's look at five players who have exceeded expectations in 2023.
5 players who have exceeded expectations for the Denver Broncos in 2023
1. Will Lutz, K
From 2018-2022, Will Lutz's field goal percentage declined, and it was a horrid 74.2% in 2022. When the Denver Broncos cut Brandon McManus, a lot of people had no clue where the team would turn for their new kicker. Well, the team seemed to be somewhat sold on Brett Maher, but he didn't last into the regular season.
Sean Payton orchestrated a trade with the New Orleans Saints and acquired his old kicker in Lutz. Well, through eight games, Lutz has done pretty well. He's made 13/15 field goals and his 86.7% percentage is the highest it's been since 2019.
Lutz has also made 2/3 field goal attempts from 50+ yards, and it does feel like the Broncos finally have some stability at this position.