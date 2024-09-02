5 players the Denver Broncos cannot afford to lose in the 2024 NFL Season
DE Zach Allen
The Denver Broncos best player along the defensive front is Zach Allen. In the 2023 NFL Season, he led the team with 24 QB hits, so he was getting a ton of interior pressure. Another thing to note with Allen is that he's played each year of his NFL career in Vance Joseph's defenses, so he could truly erupt in 2024.
This could also be helped by the Broncos upgrading their defensive line. On paper, the unit feels a lot more secure than it did at any point in 2023. John Franklin-Myers is the new addition at the other starting defensive end spot, and EDGE Jonah Elliss was a 2024 NFL Draft pick out of Utah.
WIth Allen really being the only truly reliable pass-rusher at this point, the Broncos defensive line is going to take a huge hit if he needs to miss time.
CB Patrick Surtain II
Patrick Surtain II is the best player on the Denver Broncos roster and the best cornerback in the NFL, period. Surtain did not play as well in year three as he hoped, but the CB is a shutdown player and is the glue that holds this secondary together.
Denver all of a sudden has a ton of young faces in the secondary, and second-year player Riley Moss seems to have won the CB2 job. Ja'Quan McMillian is the team's slot cornerback, and they do have a rookie CB in Kris Abrams-Draine. If Surtain were to go down with an injury, the Broncos secondary would probably get exposed.
The secondary is on the younger side, which could be great for the long-term, but until more of them step up, the unit is largely unproven. In the 2023 NFL Season, Denver had some CB2 troubles, as Damarri Mathis was not playing well, as he was benched for Fabian Moreau. Losing Patrick Surtain II would be a huge blow for the Denver Broncos.