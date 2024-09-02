One question for every AFC West team heading into the 2024 season
The NFL offseason is close to its end as the 2024-25 kickoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens is on September 5. The preseason helps teams get in rhythm and answer important questions regarding their rosters. Let's examine what the Broncos and their AFC West division rivals must answer heading into the season.
Denver Broncos - How will Justin Simmons' departure affect the safety room and the secondary in general?
For many, the biggest question for the Broncos could be the quarterback battle, but the competition is over with rookie Bo Nix taking the command. There could be more questions regarding the depth chart, but right now I am focusing on the safety room, which could be key for Denver heading into the season. Longtime starter Justin Simmons signed on Thursday a one-year, $8 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons, Kareem Jackson and Caden Sterns (last year's week 1 starter) are no longer with the team. The Broncos signed Brandon Jones in free agency and have young guys including JL Skinner and Devon Key doing well in training camp.
PJ Locke is one clear starter; Jones should be the other, but he has not stayed healthy. If Jones cannot be healthy, which of the young guys can step up? or should they sign another safety? Simmons was a true defensive captain and leader on and off the field, a great communicator. In Justin's absence, who will take command of the safety room?
Kansas City Chiefs - Can they have a consistent offensive tackle duo?
Everyone could put here 'Will the Chiefs three-peat?' as their question for Kansas City heading into the season but before asking that, they should be concerned about Patrick Mahomes' blindside. The Chiefs' offensive tackles have been inconsistent in the past few seasons, while their interior offensive line has been great. Orlando Brown Jr. signed a massive contract with the Bengals last offseason and Donovan Smith was not the answer at left tackle. He is still a free agent. Jawaan Taylor also struggled at right tackle, but he is still the starter. Since Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher (2016-2018), the Chiefs have not had the same tackle duo for more than one season.
Kansas City prioritized bolstering their offensive line in the April draft by selecting the BYU product Kingsley Suamataia with their second-round pick. They also have Wanya Morris, who was a third-round selection last season. At right tackle, Jawaan Taylor should be the starter, but, can he stay consistent by avoiding penalties? Opponents sacked Patrick Mahomes 27 times during the 2023-24 season, the second-most in his career, behind 2021 (sacked 28 times).
Las Vegas Raiders - Will Minshew be the starter for the entire season?
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a third different starting quarterback in consecutive seasons. In 2022, Derek Carr was the starter, in 2023 Aidan O'Connell, and now, for 2024, the Raiders will have an NFL fan-favorite in Gardner Minshew, who won the battle over last season's starter. Despite their free agent addition being named the starter, Minshew has reportedly struggled in practice and has not been great so far in preseason.
During Las Vegas' two preseason games, Minshew has failed to complete more than half of his pass attempts. He has completed 16/33 passes for 212 yards and one touchdown. With Gardner named the starter, it is unknown if the Raiders will use him in their final preseason game. O'Connell has not been good either so far in the preseason. If there is no consistency at the quarterback position, there could be changes during the season, and superstar wide receiver Davante Adams could ask out of Las Vegas if things do not go well.
Los Angeles Chargers - How Justin Herbert will execute a new offense with completely different weapons?
For the Chargers, there are two big questions. The main one is how Justin Herbert will execute a new offense with completely different weapons, and the other one is regarding their defense, as a unit being better. I will focus here on the first one. Justin Herbert had a huge rookie season by beating multiple records, but since then, he has regressed. Los Angeles fired Brandon Staley and hired Jim Harbaugh, so the offense should look better, but the question here is which guys will emerge as Herbert's best weapons.
Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, Mike Williams was released and signed with the New York Jets, Austin Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, and Gerald Everett signed with the Bears. These four were Herbert's top weapons. With those key losses, LA added weapons. At running back they signed Gus Edwards, and JK Dobbins, and drafted Kimani Vidal. They signed wide receiver DJ Chark and traded up during the draft for Ladd McConkey. Finally, at tight end, they signed Hayden Hurst and Will Dissly. It is a completely different offense for Justin Herbert, and a bigger question will arise if Herbert cannot be ready for week 1 due to his foot injury.