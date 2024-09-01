Denver Broncos Week 2 matchup versus Steelers is already a must-win game
The Denver Broncos have a very early must-win game in the 2024 NFL Season. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit the team at Mile High. It was long assumed that Wilson would be named the Steelers starter, but it's not like he or Justin Fields really did anything to earn the job.
Wilson was cut by the Denver Broncos after just two seasons, an 11-19 record, and 30 total starts. It was an ugly era from the beginning, but at times in 2023, it felt like Wilson still had something left in the tank. What became abundatly clear is that the veteran QB just did not have his old stuff. He's a physically declining player who does not see the field well anymore.
Even though he threw for 26 touchdowns against just eight interceptions, the Broncos passing offense was inept and not at all that efficient as the numbers from Wilson may indicate. The Broncos ripped off five-straight wins during the 2023 NFL Season, so when Wilson was sent to the bench for Jarrett Stidham, the move was met with some disagreement.
And then to cut Wilson, absorb an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap, and take Bo Nix in the 2024 NFL Draft, it's become clear that the Week 2 tilt versus the Steelers is a must-win game. We heard all offseason just how much Sean Payton and the Broncos loved Bo Nix.
And the Broncos would rather eat all that dead cap and pay Wilson nearly $40 million to not play for the team in 2024. It's a huge indictment on Russell WIlson if he's not playing well for the Steelers, but it's also a huge gamble for the Broncos as it pertains to Bo Nix.
Nix has a ton of pressure on his shoulders, and the Week 2 game at home is going to be intense. If the Broncos win, you might hear some of the "I told you so!" from the Broncos side, but if the Steelers win, it might be a "See, you shouldn't have cut me!" from the Steelers side.
Either way, I'm not sure Payton is going to get good sleep that night if the Denver Broncos cannot beat Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers.