5 most important moves the Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft
These moves could have playoff implications
The 2024 NFL Draft will have absolutely huge implications on the present and future of the Denver Broncos. For the first time since 2016, the Broncos have used their first-round selection on a quarterback, bringing in Bo Nix from Oregon with the 12th overall pick.
Although the quarterback selection is going to draw so much of the attention, this draft was pivotal for a variety of other reasons. Head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton have made wholesale changes to this roster over the last two offseasons, and after winning eight games a season ago, are the playoffs within reach?
If this draft class can somehow work out, it might not be out of the realm of possibility. Let's look through the most important moves the team made during the 2024 NFL Draft.
1. Going all-in on a new franchise QB
There's no question that the most important move the Broncos made in the 2024 NFL Draft was taking quarterback Bo Nix. When you look at the best teams in the NFL right now, the majority of them have a 1st-round quarterback under center, whether it's someone they drafted or a 1st-round pick by another team. Let's just look at teams that won a playoff game last year.
Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes (1st round)
Ravens - Lamar Jackson (1st round)
Texans - CJ Stroud (1st round)
Bills - Josh Allen (1st round)
49ers - Brock Purdy (7th round)
Packers - Jordan Love (1st round)
Lions - Jared Goff (1st round)
Buccaneers - Baker Mayfield (1st round)
Again, not every one of these players was drafted by the teams they're playing for (Goff, Mayfield) but all but one of the quarterbacks in the second round of the playoffs last year was a 1st-round pick. The next time the Broncos hit on a first-round QB they drafted will basically be the first time in franchise history.
This was a huge decision by Sean Payton and George Paton.