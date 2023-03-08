5 free agents that could be impact starters for the Broncos
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Free Agent
Odell Beckham Jr. missed the entire 2022 NFL season with a torn ACL. He's crossed the age of 30 and is probably still going to command a pretty decent contract here in 2023 NFL free agency. But with Sean Payton clearly in the mood to resurrect some old NFL flames, it makes sense that he might revisit the idea of acquiring Odell Beckham Jr., something he once considered while he was with the New Orleans Saints.
Let's start off by saying that reclamation projects have not really been George Paton's thing, so this would represent a bit of a philosophical difference between Paton and Payton, potentially.
The Denver Broncos need to make a move at wide receiver. They might end up trading away someone like Courtland Sutton, maybe KJ Hamler, but I think they need to make some changes at receiver and this would represent a pretty massive change. It's worth noting that less than two years ago, both Russell Wilson and Sean Payton were trying to recruit Odell to play for their respective teams.
Obviously, Odell (correctly) chose the Los Angeles Rams and was instrumental to their Super Bowl run a couple of seasons ago. What we saw from Beckham during the postseason with the Rams should give Broncos fans confidence that this guy -- once the premier star at receiver in the league -- has still got it.
The Broncos don't need a five-year investment at receiver. They need the best 2-3 year shot in the arm they can get. Why not Odell? He excels at creating separation. He excels at the catch point. He can play inside or out. He can work well with a high volume of targets or in a secondary role.
Maybe Sean Payton and Russell Wilson can convince Odell to skip the idea of playing for the Cowboys, or sell him on winter in the mountains instead of Buffalo. We'll see what kind of market Beckham has but I think he would asbolutely be a big-time pickup for the Broncos and an impact starter in 2023.