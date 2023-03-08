5 free agents that could be impact starters for the Broncos
4. Zach Allen, DL, Arizona Cardinals
This one might have to be chalked up as bittersweet because if the Broncos are signing Zach Allen in free agency, it likely means they have let Dre'Mont Jones walk. Which could very well happen. It's not been talked about nearly as much, but Allen has every right to demand just as much if not more money on the open market than Dre'Mont Jones.
Allen had more QB hits (19) than any other free agent defensive lineman last year. He had 35 total pressures (according to PFF) and the "best run grade of his career". It's certainly worth considering because while Dre'Mont Jones is known for his ability to get after the QB, he's not known as well for his run defending abilities.
Zach Allen would at least pacify fans if the team lost Dre'Mont Jones, because right now, there's not really a viable alternative or replacement on the roster, at least as far as we can tell. Allen would pair up with another former NFC West free agent pickup DJ Jones to give the Broncos a stronger defense against the run up front with Allen certainly capable of making an impact as a pass rusher.
The connection here is obvious with Vance Joseph now running the Denver defense. The team signing Zach Allen would certainly show a bit of a commitment to Joseph as the DC.