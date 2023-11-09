5 first-rounders Broncos should consider who won't replace Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos might not draft a QB in the first round in 2024.
I think it's very possible that the Denver Broncos do not draft a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Well, if they don't, who could they target instead? Russell Wilson hasn't been great, but he's top-five in a lot of major QB categories. QBs who are "washed-up" don't put up those kinds of numbers.
I do think Wilson is making a case to remain as the starter for at least 2024. And honestly, that might be the best long-term play for the Denver Broncos. They finally seem to have some stability at the position, and I think Wilson has done well in his first year working with Sean Payton. Well, the Broncos might not be picking high enough in the first round to land a top QB prospect.
In fact, they might be better off taking another position with their first pick, which honestly feels like it'll end up being around the 10th-12th overall. Anyway, let's look at five players the Denver Broncos can draft in the first round that won't be replacing Russell Wilson.
1. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
The one area that I think needs to be a huge point of emphasis in 2024 is the pass rush. Denver might have something with Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, and Baron Browning, but none of them scream "dawg" yet, ya know what I mean? The Broncos need to find their own TJ Watt, Micah Parsons, etc. Right now, I think they have a lot of solid comlimentary pieces.
Well, Dallas Turner from Alabama might just be that dawg that the Denver Broncos need. He's a junior who has 7.0 sacks through nine games and has 28.5 tackles for loss in just 33 games. He gets into the backfield and can also rush the passer pretty well, as he has 19.5 career sacks. He's also playing in the SEC, which is where the best players in the country go, so he's up against the best competition.