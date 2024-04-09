5 Broncos players that could be traded during 2024 NFL Draft
Which Broncos players could be traded during the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos have already shown a willingness to say goodbye to some key players on last year's roster this offseason, so should we expect anything different when it comes to the 2024 NFL Draft? The Broncos could be poised to make even more moves to trade players away during the 2024 NFL Draft, but which players would even make sense at this point?
It could depend largely on Denver's overall strategy going into the NFL Draft. Are they looking to replace players already, or would they trade away veteran players in response to picks that get made?
One way or another, I wouldn't put it past Sean Payton to continue wheeling and dealing. Which Broncos players could be on the way out of town by the time Draft weekend is finished?
1. Garett Bolles, offensive tackle
Over the course of the offseason, it feels like the Broncos trading Garett Bolles has become less and less likely. But the possibility exists, so we have to talk about it.
Why could Garett Bolles be traded? As is typically the case, you can point to money as the primary motivating factor. Bolles counts $20 million against the Broncos' salary cap this year, and with a $16 million base salary, he might actually be a palatable investment for some team looking for a starting left tackle.
And Bolles is a good one. But if the Broncos are planning on breaking in a rookie quarterback, trading Bolles makes little sense. Unless they are able to somehow swing it where they get multiple first-round picks and take both a tackle and QB in the first round, then trading Bolles is bordering on foolish with a rookie coming in at the position.
At this point, it's probably fair to say the Broncos are more likely to give Bolles a new contract than trade him, unless some team comes offering a second-round pick.