3 new teams for Broncos tackle Garett Bolles in 2024
The Denver Broncos might not be able to keep Garett Bolles around in 2024.
After years of manning the left tackle spot in Denver, Garett Bolles could find himself on a new team in 2024. Not only is Garett Bolles the oldest player on the Broncos starting offensive line, but he's got just one more year left on his deal and could command a contract extension this offseason. Bolles has certainly earned it, but there are some issues.
The team already has Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey on large contracts. Center Lloyd Cushenberry is a free agent, and stud right guard Quinn Meinerz is eligible for an extension. I do think the Broncos are going to have to say goodbye to one of Bolles or Cushenberry this offseason, and it could be Bolles.
He is older and will be more expensive than Cushenberry. Denver could trade their long-time left tackle, but where?
1. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns might be a perfect landing spot for Garett Bolles. The Browns have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL. The unit features Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio, and Jack Conklin. The team has not gotten consistent play from their left tackle, Jedrick Wills, who was a first-round pick in 2020.
I could see a scenario where the Browns and Broncos swap players, and maybe the Browns could also include a draft pick in return, as Wills is not as good as Bolles. The Broncos would get a young left tackle who still might be able to develop, and the Browns would get some stability at the position. Bolles would likely finally get to experience some winning football.