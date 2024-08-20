5 Broncos players on the roster bubble heading into preseason finale
The Denver Broncos already have just one preseason game left to play in 2024 before they get ready for their Week 1 regular season opener in Seattle, and just one preseason game left on the slate means big roster decisions are looming.
As different competitions around the roster have started to unfold, we're gaining clarity as to which players may or may not be in the team's plans for 2024. But which Broncos players are truly on the roster "bubble" heading into Sunday's game against the Cardinals? Which players could just as easily be on the final 53 as they could the waiver wire?
Let's take a look at six Broncos players (and maybe some bonus names) who are clearly on the roster bubble heading into the final week of the preseason.
1. Jarrett Stidham/Zach Wilson, Quarterback
When you talk about the "roster bubble", you have to consider the potential of the team keeping just two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster overall. The Broncos have Bo Nix about to be anointed the QB1 of the Mile High City, and there are reasons to believe they might be willing to keep both Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson.
First of all, and most importantly, the team likes both of those guys. And neither of them is breaking the bank. The Broncos could save a pretty significant chunk of cap space -- $6 million -- by trading Stidham, but cutting him outright doesn't feel like a viable option right now. Nor does cutting Zach Wilson, another player the team likes.
If the Broncos get blown away with a trade offer for Stidham -- a 4th-round pick or better -- I would be more inclined to believe they'd keep just Bo Nix and Zach Wilson on the 53-man roster. But Stidham has been great for team chemistry and I'm not sure the Broncos want to mess with that right now. It would force them to have to do roster gymnastics elsewhere, but it looks like this team really does like all three quarterbacks and wants to see their development through.