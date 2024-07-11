5 biggest cap hits on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
4. DJ Jones - $12.95 million
This is... not great. DJ Jones was not that good for the Denver Broncos in 2023, and I was not the only one who thought Denver would make a quick move and release him. They still can and would still save nearly $10 million on their cap space for 2024. Jones was signed to help shore up the defensive line, as he excels as a run-stuffer, but I don't see a ton of reasons why the Broncos should keep Jones.
He is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but his cap hit of nearly $13 million is certainly one that I believe the Broncos need to fix somehow. If there is some sort of way the Broncos can sign Jones for another year or two at a lesser number, that may actually work out.
I do believe that DJ Jones still has some value along the defensive line, but he's not someone who the team should rely on week in and week out.
3. Courtland Sutton - $17.39 million
The Broncos best play-maker is Courtland Sutton, and his cap hit of $17.39 million in 2024 reflects that. It's not a terrible number for Sutton, who will turn 29 years old during the upcoming season. There have been some talks that the Broncos and Sutton could agree to a new contract, as the one-time Pro Bowl receiver seems a bit unhappy with the current deal he has, which would expire at the end of the 2025 NFL Season.
Courtland Sutton is not a WR1 at this point anymore. He showed every sign of being one in 2019, when he had his one and only 1,000-yard season, but an early-season ACL tear in 2020 kind of pushed Sutton back enough that he's a quality WR2 at this point and not a WR1. He won't rack up the yardage, but he's good for a circus catch here and there.
And he did catch 10 touchdowns inside the red-zone in 2023, so his value inside the 20 yard line is obvious.