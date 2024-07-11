Predominantly Orange
5 biggest cap hits on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season

Who have the highest cap hits on the Denver Broncos for 2024?

By Lou Scataglia

4. DJ Jones - $12.95 million

This is... not great. DJ Jones was not that good for the Denver Broncos in 2023, and I was not the only one who thought Denver would make a quick move and release him. They still can and would still save nearly $10 million on their cap space for 2024. Jones was signed to help shore up the defensive line, as he excels as a run-stuffer, but I don't see a ton of reasons why the Broncos should keep Jones.

He is a free agent at the end of the 2024 NFL Season, but his cap hit of nearly $13 million is certainly one that I believe the Broncos need to fix somehow. If there is some sort of way the Broncos can sign Jones for another year or two at a lesser number, that may actually work out.

I do believe that DJ Jones still has some value along the defensive line, but he's not someone who the team should rely on week in and week out.

3. Courtland Sutton - $17.39 million

The Broncos best play-maker is Courtland Sutton, and his cap hit of $17.39 million in 2024 reflects that. It's not a terrible number for Sutton, who will turn 29 years old during the upcoming season. There have been some talks that the Broncos and Sutton could agree to a new contract, as the one-time Pro Bowl receiver seems a bit unhappy with the current deal he has, which would expire at the end of the 2025 NFL Season.

Courtland Sutton is not a WR1 at this point anymore. He showed every sign of being one in 2019, when he had his one and only 1,000-yard season, but an early-season ACL tear in 2020 kind of pushed Sutton back enough that he's a quality WR2 at this point and not a WR1. He won't rack up the yardage, but he's good for a circus catch here and there.

And he did catch 10 touchdowns inside the red-zone in 2023, so his value inside the 20 yard line is obvious.

