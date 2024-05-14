3 Courtland Sutton trade offers the Denver Broncos would not decline
By Amir Farrell
The Denver Broncos continue their offseason program without veteran wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who has so far, skipped all of the team's voluntary workouts and could be potentially holding out of mandatory minicamp June 11-13 due to his current contract. Just $2M of Sutton's $13M base salary in 2024 will be guaranteed meaning he is looking for a reworked contract including more guaranteed money.
Sutton, 28, is coming off a career-best 10 receiving touchdowns in 2023 (4th in the NFL), however, recorded just 59 receptions for 772 yards. In 2024, Sutton is due for a $17.4M cap hit and will be entering the second-to-last year of his four-year, $60.8M contract. Despite a trade not seeming likely as of this moment, anything is still on the table regarding Sutton's future with the team and how conversations may progress between both sides.
3 trade offers the Broncos won't turn down for WR Courtland Sutton:
I believe at this point in Sutton's career, the Broncos will accept anything higher than a fifth-round draft pick for Sutton in a trade, even if it means sending him to a fellow AFC contender. In this situation, receiving a third-round pick would be a "best-case scenario" if a trade were to unfold. If the Buffalo Bills were only able to net a second-round pick from the Houston Texans for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, I do not believe Denver will be able to receive an offer better than a fourth-round pick with Sutton turning 29 years old in October.
Even if it means accepting a fourth-round pick as opposed to a third-round choice, Denver would still likely make the move given the recent history of trades in the NFL regarding the wide receiver market. For the record, a trade does not appear to be likely this offseason, however, as previously mentioned, if conversations between both sides took a turn for the worse, the New England Patriots could be an ideal landing spot for Sutton.
The New York Giants need some receiver help opposite fifth overall pick Malik Nabers and Courtland Sutton could be the ideal partner for quarterback Daniel Jones. I think it is fairly realistic to assume Denver would receive just slightly more in return for Sutton than they did for Jerry Jeudy who netted 2024 fifth and sixth-round picks.
Given the remaining price of Sutton's contract and the fact that he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026, a hefty return for Sutton does not appear to be in Denver's favor, likely hinting that the team will work out a new contract for the seventh-year receiver during the offseason.