5 best remaining free agents for the Denver Broncos to target
The Denver Broncos have already missed out on a ton of free agents that would have fit their current situation. Well, there are quite a few left that still make sense for them.
The Denver Broncos have hardly done much in free agency thus far. With the remaining free agents left on the market, which ones fit the Broncos the best? The Broncos first external free agency signing of the legal tampering period was Brandon Jones, a safety from the Miami Dolphins who started 30/54 games during his four year career with the team.
A bit of an underwhelming signing to say the least. Initially, there were reports that Wil Lutz was headed to the Jacksonville Jaguars on a three-year deal, but Lutz apparently had a change of heart and will return to the Broncos in a two-year deal. So as of now, the roster is just about exactly the same as it was when the legal tampering period began on Monday.
There are still a ton of free agents left on the open market for the Denver Broncos to target. Which ones would be the best fit for the team?
1. Danielle Hunter, EDGE
As of now, Danielle Hunter has not signed a contract with a new team, and there is no chance he returns to the Minnesota Vikings, as they signed EDGE rusher Jonathan Greenard to a four-year deal. Hunter has played both defensive end and outside linebacker for the Vikings and was drafted by them in 2015.
George Paton, the Broncos General Manager, was in the Vikings front office when that draft pick was made, so the connection here is obvious. The Broncos have a pretty awful defensive front and could use an upgrade of Hunter's caliber. This would be a perfect fit for both sides.