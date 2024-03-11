Denver Broncos miss big-time on a plethora of free agents
In typical Broncos fashion, the team gets burned one way or another. And this time, Denver has already missed out on a plethora of free agents that they could have had for a modest cost. I am truly not sure what the Broncos are doing. Yes, the team could be angling toward a rebuild, which is fine, but that doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands in free agency.
They've done just that so far and have watched young, legitimate talent sign with other teams. Denver has parted ways with a few veteran players thus far including Jerry Jeudy, Justin Simmons, and Russell Wilson, creating holes at each of those positions. And obviously, the Broncos needs go beyond that.
Even with the team set to endure the financial impact of Russell Wilson's release, they still entered the FA period with $30 million in cap space and plenty reason to spend wisely in free agency. Well, their first move, confusingly enough, was to sign Brandon Jones, a player who has started just 30 of 54 games across his career. It's a puzzling move to say the least, especially when you look at who the Broncos have already missed out on.
Oh boy, where do I start? Well, free agent tight end Jonnu Smith signed a modest two-year deal worth $10 million with the Miami Dolphins. The Denver Broncos most definitely need some help at TE, and for $5 million per year, you have to wonder why the Broncos did not make this move.
Former third overall pick, CB Jeff Okudah signed a one year deal worth up to $6 million with the Houston Texans. Okudah would have been a perfect low-risk signing for the Broncos to make, as he oozes talent and is just 25 years old, so he's someone who surely could have been a part of the present and future. This deal from the Texans is very cheap.
Two players that would have been moderately expensive but still would have filled a huge position of need for the Broncos include Jonathan Grennard and Bryce Huff, who signed with the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles, respectively. Both players got over $15 million per year at the DE position, but both were coming off career years in which they notched double-digit sacks. Yes, they were not cheap, but you're telling me the Broncos, with $30 million in cap space (and the ability to create more, could not have signed a young player to fill a HUGE position of need?)
And perhaps the most frustrating non-move includes someone who could have slid in as a very strong CB2 opposite Patrick Surtain II. Sean Murphy-Bunting is still just 26 years old and is an underrated CB. He signed a three-year, $17.4 million deal. I mean, this is just insane. The Arizona Cardinals managed to sign Murphy-Bunting for less than $6 million per season.
The Broncos need serious help at CB, moreso than safety, and the Broncos surely could have given what they gave to Brandon Jones to Sean Murphy-Bunting.
Now yes, I am not advocating for the Broncos to have signed all of these players, but it's very hard to stomach the team missing out on some of them, most of whom are young, inexpensive, and have a top of upside, which is exactly what this team needs.