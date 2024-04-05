4 players who will be critical to Denver Broncos success in 2024
The upcoming NFL season for the Denver Broncos might be an ugly one with lower expectations but here are four players who may have higher expectations in 2024.
By Dustin Teays
When the Denver Broncos take the field for Week 1 of the NFL regular season later this year, expectations are going to be pretty low after the release of Russell Wilson and the loss of multiple impact players. But there are a handful of players who need to step up in 2024.
1. Marvin Mims Jr., WR
The wide receiver room already looks different to start the offseason. Jerry Jeudy was traded to the Cleveland Browns after a lackluster start to his career in the Mile High City. Yes, the Broncos went out and signed Josh Reynolds and Courtland Sutton scored 10 touchdowns last year, but Sutton is getting older and hasn't looked the same since the 2019 ACL tear.
Tim Patrick is also coming back but he has had back-to-back season-ending injuries and just can't be trusted to stay healthy. That is where Marvin Mims comes in. He was absolutely electric in 2023 with limited touches (trust me, it made no sense to me either) but Denver saw enough from Mims to ship off Jeudy this offseason and he will need to step up in 2024 and bring a spark to this offense.
According to ESPN Mims averaged 17.1 yards per reception last season and had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, he has the juice and in his first full season as a presumed starter, he needs to step up.