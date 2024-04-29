4 Broncos players on thin ice after the 2024 NFL Draft
2. Javonte Williams/Samaje Perine/Jaleel McLaughlin, RB
The running back position is going to be fascinating to watch this offseason for the Denver Broncos. This was a position group that lacked depth last offseason, and not only did it lack depth, but starter Javonte Williams was coming off of a serious knee injury.
We saw the ill effects of that injury throughout the course of last season as Williams' ability to break tackles and create yardage after contact was simply not there. Samaje Perine didn't even receive 100 total carries on the season, even though he was extremely involved in the passing game. Rookie Jaleel McLaughlin brought the juice with his speed and playmaking ability, but his pass protection skills are not there and there will be competition for his job in 2024.
I don't know that you can truly say any of the top three running backs from last year are "safe" after the Broncos' selection of Audric Estimé in the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as well as the addition of undrafted free agent Blake Watson out of Memphis.
Those two backs are going to factor into the mix this year, so it would almost be surprising if the Broncos didn't move on from at least one of Williams, Perine, or McLaughlin this offseason. They could (and maybe should) end up keeping four running backs, but one of those holdovers could be shipped off.