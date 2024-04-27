Broncos land one of the best-kept secrets at running back in 2024 NFL Draft
Could Audric Estimé end up being a steal?
The Denver Broncos continue to show their support for first-round pick Bo Nix by adding to the offensive weaponry. In the 5th round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Denver selected Notre Dame running back Audric Estimé, who might just be one of the best-kept secrets at his position in this class.
As a 5th-round pick, Estimé was an absolute no-brainer for Denver who could have easily been a justifiable pick as early as the fourth round. They got him at pick #147 overall, and may have their RB2 (at the very least) of the future. There's been a bit of a run happening on the running back position as we get deeper into Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Broncos landed the 7th-ranked running back on Dane Brugler's board.
This wasn't a vaunted running back class, by any means, but Estimé is the type of physical running back who will work extremely well in Sean Payton's offense. The Broncos' running game was not good last season. They were inefficient for most of the season and struggled to really make that physical brand of running a true identity of the team.
Estimé was dominant the last couple of seasons for the Notre Dame program, averaging over six yards per carry and racking up 29 rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons.
This selection, although it was made in the 5th round, is nothing to scoff at. The Denver Broncos needed to get more physical in the running game and Estimé helps them do exactly that.
Running a 4.71 in the 40-yard dash perhaps didn't shock anyone given what you see from Estimé in terms of his physical makeup, but it's surprising given how he clocks on the GPS during games. He's not a plodder, by any means. He breaks tackles, he's explosive in his cuts, and he moves the chains.
Having another back with a nose for the end zone is also big for the Broncos, who struggled to punch the ball in last season on the ground.
As far as the team's current depth chart at running back, what could this mean for Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine? The Broncos are hopeful that Williams can be back to his fully healthy self in 2023, and this pick is curious given the fact that Perine didn't even reach 100 total carries last season.
Estimé may be a day three selection, but he's got the potential to be a huge contributor to the offense.