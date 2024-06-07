3 worst moves of the Denver Broncos 2024 NFL offseason
Lack of free agency movement at tight end
The free agent market at tight end was quite poor, as there were limited selections. Well, even for the Broncos, there were some upgrades present, as the team had the worst tight end room in the NFL in 2023, so it was a huge position of need heading into the offseason. Adam Trautman re-signing is whatever; he's just a guy and is fine.
However, one big move they missed and should have made was Gerald Everett, who has been a modestly productive tight end his entire career. He signed a two-year, $12 million with the Chicago Bears, so he didn't get a massive contract. The funny thing here is that the Bears already had a great tight end on the roster in Cole Kmet, but they simply added another viable weapon for rookie QB Caleb Williams.
Denver not adding at tight end in free agency was a goofy move.
Not pursuing a starter at center in free agency
I firmly believe that the Denver Broncos expected to lose Lloyd Cushenberry in free agency. Cushenberry got paid $12.5 million per season by the Tennessee Titans, which was obviously way out of the Broncos' price range. Well, the team signed center Sam Mustipher in free agency, but he isn't good.
On the roster already were Alex Forsyth and Luke Wattenberg. Right now, the center room has a ton of bodies but no one proven. The Broncos did miss out on quite a few free agent centers who were modestly priced. It's confusing why they didn't try to shore up this position, especially with a rookie QB in the picture.
Players like Brian Allen, Bradley Bozeman, Jon Feliciano, and Mitch Morse were mid-level veteran players that would have been huge upgrades over what Denver has now. None of them signed for more than $5.5 million per season, so it's confusing why Denver didn't make a move within this market.
I understand the process in wanting to allow some of the young guys to develop, but there's no use in getting cute here with Bo Nix in town.