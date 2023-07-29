3 underrated players already standing out at Broncos camp
The Denver Broncos are barely into training camp, just a couple of practices, and the pads haven't even come on yet, but that isn't going to stop guys from going out there and making plays. Some of the team's more underrated players have managed to turn heads even before the pads have come on.
That's great news for Sean Payton and the Broncos because this team needs to be deep, especially after what we've seen the last couple of seasons. The Broncos have been tested depth-wise after being bitten by the injury bug in recent years, so many of the training camp "sleepers" have ended up actually playing key regular-season roles.
The hope is that some of these guys will remain reserve players, complementing the starters, but it's still worth monitoring their progress as training camp rolls along. Let's look at four underrated players already making an impression at Broncos training camp.
4 underrated players making an early impression at Denver Broncos training camp
4. Riley Moss, cornerback
Is it a little bit of a stretch to call rookie third-round pick Riley Moss an "underrated" player? Given his draft status (83rd overall pick) as well as the fact that the Broncos traded a third-round pick in 2024 to get him, it might be. But as far as everyone's depth chart projections, I think Moss is very much in the underrated category.
Moss isn't expected to start by most people, but I think he's going to find his way onto the field one way or the other. Coming out of Iowa, Moss was known for his physical style of play at the cornerback position, but more than that, his exceptional ball skills.
Moss was a ballhawk for Phil Parker's defense at Iowa and he has carried that into the early days of training camp, from the sounds of things.
On another play in practice, Moss apparently had perfect coverage once again on a deep ball thrown by Jarrett Stidham to Lil'Jordan Humphrey, but Moss was beaten by a perfect throw and catch. Perfect coverage, better catch.
Good news for Moss to be making standout plays early in camp. This is clearly a player the Broncos highly prioritized in this year's draft and he has a chance to start this year opposite Pat Surtain or possibly rotate in as a nickel/dime defensive back right away.