3 teams the Broncos should hope Davante Adams does not get traded to
The next major trade in the NFL could be Davante Adams, and the Broncos should hope he does not get traded to any of these teams. The Las Vegas Raiders are now officially back to being dysfunctional. One of their best players now wants traded, and it would not surprise me to see more of them request trades in the coming weeks.
The Raiders are somehow 2-2 on the year but feel like a team that may burst sooner rather than later. Head coach Antonio Pierce just does not seem to have a good grasp on this role being a HC in the NFL, and I think some of the good vibes that entered the franchise when Pierce replaced Josh McDaniels have worn off.
Davante Adams in his his 30s and probably just wants to win some football games at this point. Well, it's not impossible for the Broncos to watch Adams get traded to one of their future opponents in 2024. Let's look at three teams the Broncos should hope Davante Adams does not get traded to.
New Orleans Saints
One of the main reasons why Davante Adams went to the Las Vegas Raiders in the first place was to play with his old college teammate and former Raiders' QB, Derek Carr. Well, the Raiders essentially threw Carr away after the lone year they had together, so in a way, that effectively made Adams' tenure in Vegas worthless.
Beyond that, the team does not have a viable QB at this point, and for as average as Derek Carr has been for years, he has been the best QB the franchise has had in quite some time. Carr signed with the New Orleans Saints before the 2023 NFL Season and is now in year two with the team. With New Orleans desperately needing some long-term cap relief and a rebuild, this trade may not make any sense in that regard.
But it would not surprise me to see Adams try and push his way to New Orleans to reunite with Carr for the third time. The Saints and Denver Broncos meet in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football, and New Orleans already has two good wide receivers in Rashid Shaheed and Chris Olave.
Denver potentially having to go up against a nasty trio with Shaheed, Olave, and Adams would definitely hurt their chances in a few weeks.